BRIEF-Skyharbour to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium project from Denison

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Skyharbour Resources Ltd
* Skyharbour secures option to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium project from Denison and announces David Cates to join board of directors
* As part of option agreement, co will issue 18 million shares, make staged cash payments over five years totaling $500,000 to denison
* Under option agreement, Skyharbour will become operator of Moore Lake Project
* David Cates, president and CEO of Denison and Uranium Participation Corp, will be joining Skyharbour's board
* Co will also incur $3.5 million in exploration expenditures over five years to complete acquisition of 100 pct interest in property
* Skyharbour has received board approval for consolidation of company's issued and outstanding share capital
* Intended consolidation will be on a basis of one post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation common shares
* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit
