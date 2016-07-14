BRIEF-Nightingale says announces the sale of its Canadian assets

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 Nightingale Informatix Corp
* Nightingale announces the sale of its canadian assets
* Nightingale informatix corp says deal valued at $14 million
* Sale represents a sale of substantially all of company's canadian assets
* Company will retain ownership of its v10 (nexia) software technology and rights to use its clearinghouse technology
* Significant portion of asset sale proceeds will be used to repay co's secured debt which totals about $10.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.