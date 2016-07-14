版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Kika Tech raises over $33m in series B+ funding

July 14 Cheetah Mobile Inc :

* Kika Tech raises over $33m in Series B+ funding to secure new growth

* Series B+ funding was led by Cheetah Mobile and other investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

