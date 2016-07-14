版本:
BRIEF-Progressive qtrly earnings per share $0.33

July 14 Progressive Corp :

* Progressive reports June 2016 results

* Says June net premiums earned $ 1,741.8 million versus $1,552.5 million

* Progressive Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Says Q2 net premiums earned $5,561.8 million versus $4,995.8 million

* Qtrly combined ratio 96.8 percent versus 92.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

