公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile appoints Gerald Bernstein as CFO

July 14 Siyata Mobile Inc

* Siyata Mobile announces appointment of new CFO

* Says Gerald Bernstein appointed CFO

* Says Rob Chisholm has resigned as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

