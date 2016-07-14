版本:
BRIEF-Jim Breyer to join Blackstone's board of directors

July 14 Blackstone Group Lp

* Jim Breyer to join Blackstone's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

