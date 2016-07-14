版本:
BRIEF-Tribune Broadcasting names Kerry Oslund VP, strategy and business development

July 14 Tribune Broadcasting :

* Tribune Broadcasting names Kerry Oslund VP, strategy and business development

* Oslund most recently served as senior vice president of publishing and emerging media for Schurz Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

