BRIEF-RPX announces Andrew Africk to join board of directors

July 14 RPX Corp :

* RPX announces Andrew Africk to join board of directors

* Addition of Africk, RPX's board of directors will now include eight directors, seven of them independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

