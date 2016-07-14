版本:
BRIEF-Alexion presents new SBC-103 data in patients with MPS iiiB

July 14 Alexion Pharmaceuticals :

* Alexion presents new SBC-103 (Rhnaglu enzyme) phase 1/2 data on brain MRI and neurocognitive assessments in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis iiib (MPS IIIB)

* Preliminary evidence suggest potential for dose-dependent disease stabilization in patients treated with SBC-103 at 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

