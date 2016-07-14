版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Carnival Corporation announces quarterly dividend

July 14 Carnival Corp

* Carnival Corporation & Plc names Helen Deeble to board of directors, announces quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐