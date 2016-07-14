BRIEF-Geomega Resources provides update regarding Autorite des marches financiers' Investigation

July 14 Geomega Resources Inc :

* Geomega Resources Inc: Corporate Update

* Update regarding investigation being conducted by Autorite des marches financiers

* AMF investigation in regard to trading activity in Geomega while in possession of information and for providing information to others

* Investigation has had no impact on Geomega's business operations, employees or companies