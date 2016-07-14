版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Golden queen announces C$13 million bought deal financing

July 14 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen announces C$13 million bought deal financing

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for partial repayment of company's loans that are due in December 2016

* Says offering comprises 8.97 million units of company at price of C$1.45 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

