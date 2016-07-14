版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-Santacruz completes restructuring of silver pre-payment agreement

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Santacruz closes equity financing and completes restructuring of silver pre-payment agreement

* Company has also agreed to pay JMET certain restructuring and finance fees, which fees will be payable in 2019

* Paid US$7.77 million from proceeds of offering to JMET as partial payment of outstanding indebtedness under sliver pre-payment agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐