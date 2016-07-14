BRIEF-Quaterra Resources says sale of interest in Herbert Glacier project to Grande Portage

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 (Reuters) -
* Quaterra announces sale of interest in Herbert Glacier project to joint venture partner Grande Portage
* Quaterra resources says sale of its remaining 35% participating interest in Herbert Glacier project, Alaska, to its JV partner Grande Portage Resources
* Quaterra resources inc says on closing, Grande Portage will issue to Quaterra 1,182,331 shares, equal to 9% of its issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.