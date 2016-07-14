BRIEF-Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms Q3 distributions

UPDATE 2-India's Reliance expects sharp rise in operating profit from next financial year
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
July 14 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms third quarter 2016 distributions
* Distributions on units for months of July 2016, August 2016 and September 2016 will be paid at a rate of $0.0619 per unit
* Approved a 2% increase to distributions paid on units of trust representing an annualized increase of $0.0146 per unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.