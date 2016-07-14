版本:
BRIEF-Blackboard Inc. names Lisa Mayr CFO

July 14 Blackboard Inc

* Blackboard Inc. names Lisa Mayr Chief Financial Officer

* Lisa has served as Vice President of Finance at Blackboard since July 2013 and was recently named interim CFO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

