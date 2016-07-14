版本:
BRIEF-Clearfield appoints Roger Harding to board of directors

July 14 Clearfield Inc:

* Clearfield appoints Roger Harding, former senior executive at Alcatel-Lucent, to board of directors

* Clearfield Inc - with appointment of Harding, Clearfield's board now consists of five independent directors and one inside director Source text for Eikon:

