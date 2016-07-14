版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 00:45 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto says has received revised proposal from Bayer

July 14 Monsanto :

* Monsanto acknowledges revised proposal from bayer

* Board of directors of Monsanto will review proposal, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors

* Monsanto Co says Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors

* "Monsanto will have no further comment until its board of directors has completed its review" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐