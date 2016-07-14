版本:
BRIEF-Skyharbour increases financing to $2.25 million

July 14 Skyharbour Resources Ltd :

* Skyharbour increases financing to $2.25 million

* Has increased its non-brokered private placement financing to up to 15 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

