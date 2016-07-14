版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 03:34 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial Corp announces $640 mln share buyback

July 14 Regions Financial Corp:

* Regions Financial Corporation announces $640 million common stock repurchase program and declares quarterly common and preferred stock dividends

* Authority granted under repurchase program expires on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

