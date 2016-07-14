版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sportscene Group Q3 loss per share C$0.08

July 14 Sportscene Group Inc:

* Results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2016 - La Cage's repositioning continues to have a beneficial effect on the network's sales

* Q3 loss per share C$0.08

* Qtrly revenues $19.9 million versus $21.7 million

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐