BRIEF-Golden Arrow increases private placement to $6.8 mln

July 14 Golden Arrow Resources Corp:

* Golden Arrow increases private placement to $6.8 mln

* Increased non-brokered private placement from 8.3 million units to 9 million units at a price of $0.75 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

