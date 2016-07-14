BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma says consortium agreement terminated term lenders intend to proceed independently

July 14 Essar Steel Algoma Inc

* Consortium agreement terminated; term lenders intend to proceed independently

* Received notice from term lenders that consortium agreement between kps capital partners lp and certain term lenders has been terminated

* Term lenders have indicated they remain committed to going-concern outcome for algoma and all of its stakeholders

* Seeking an adjournment of motion for approval of asset purchase agreement