2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Essar Steel Algoma says consortium agreement terminated term lenders intend to proceed independently

July 14 Essar Steel Algoma Inc

* Consortium agreement terminated; term lenders intend to proceed independently

* Received notice from term lenders that consortium agreement between kps capital partners lp and certain term lenders has been terminated

* Term lenders have indicated they remain committed to going-concern outcome for algoma and all of its stakeholders

* Seeking an adjournment of motion for approval of asset purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

