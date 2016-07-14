版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-407 International reports Q2 revenue of $290.8 million

July 14 407 International Inc

* 407 international reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $290.8 million versus $257.2 million

* Confirm appointment of geoffrey liang as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐