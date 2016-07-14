版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.242

July 14 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations plus reports third quarter fy2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.242

* Qtrly net revenues increased 1.2% to $6.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

