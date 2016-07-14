版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Ring Energy June average net daily production was about 2,290 boes

July 14 Ring Energy Inc

* Ring energy, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 operations update

* June 2016 average net daily production was approximately 2,290 boes, as compared to daily production of 2,475 boes

* Ring energy inc qtrly net production was about 191,000 boes (barrel of oil equivalent), as compared to net production of 177,650 boes last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

