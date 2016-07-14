版本:
BRIEF-Ciner Resources LP increases quarterly distribution to $0.5670 for Q2

July 14 Ciner Resources Lp

* Ciner resources lp increases quarterly cash distribution

* Quarterly distribution of $0.5670 for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

