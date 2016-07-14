版本:
BRIEF-Resources Connection Q4 EPS $0.23

July 14 Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Year

* End results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue rose 2.5 percent to $152.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

