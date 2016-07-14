BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial announces preliminary estimate for Q2 storm losses

July 14 Cincinnati Financial Corp :

* Announces preliminary estimate for second-quarter storm losses

* Expects its second-quarter results to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $160 million to $170 million

* Estimates its second-quarter 2016 property casualty combined ratio will be in range of 98 percent to 101 percent

* One-third of second-quarter catastrophe losses came from hail damage to commercial properties in San Antonio, Texas, area