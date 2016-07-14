BRIEF-Ultragenyx announces positive topline data

July 14 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Ultragenyx announces positive topline data from phase 3 study of recombinant human beta-glucuronidase in mucopolysaccharidosis type 7

* Study met its primary endpoint of reducing urinary gag excretion after 24 weeks of treatment

* Based on data, co plans to meet with FDA, EMA this year to discuss plans to submit regulatory filings in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)