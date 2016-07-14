版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy says Q2 net production averaged 664.7 mmcfe per day, a 40 pct increase over 2015

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Gulfport energy corporation provides second quarter 2016 operational update and schedules second quarter 2016 financial and operational results conference call

* Gulfport energy corp says q2 net production averaged 664.7 mmcfe per day, a 40% increase over q2 of 2015 and a 4% decrease versus Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐