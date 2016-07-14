版本:
2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Danaher appoints Robert Hugin to board

July 14 Danaher Corp

* Danaher announces appointment of Robert J. Hugin to danaher board

* Board also appointed hugin to compensation committee of Danaher's board

* Hugin serves as executive chairman of board of directors of Celgene Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

