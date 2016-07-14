版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Evans Bancorp names Michael Battle to its board of directors

July 14 Evans Bancorp Inc

* Evans Bancorp, Inc. names Michael A. Battle to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

