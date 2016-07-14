版本:
2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-ConAgra Foods names David Marberger CFO

July 14 ConAgra Foods Inc :

* ConAgra Foods names David Marberger chief financial officer

* Says David Marberger appointed CFO

* Marberger will succeed John Gehring

* Gehring will remain with company until end of September to assist with Marberger's transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

