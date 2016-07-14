版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Glaukos announces planned retirement of CFO Richard Harrison

July 14 Glaukos Corp :

* Glaukos announces planned retirement of chief financial officer Richard L. Harrison

* Company has initiated a search to identify a replacement for Mr. Harrison

* Harrison will remain in his current role until a successor is named and he has agreed to assist with an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐