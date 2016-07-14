版本:
2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Golden Enterprises quarterly earnings per share $0.08

July 14 Golden Enterprises Inc :

* Golden Enterprises announces quarterly and annual results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales rose 3 percent to $34.95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

