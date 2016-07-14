BRIEF-Equity Bancshares to merge with Community First Bancshares

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 14 Equity Bancshares Inc
* Equity bancshares, inc. Announces merger agreement with community first bancshares, inc.
* Equity will acquire all outstanding common shares of cfbi pursuant to definitive merger agreement
* Equity expects merger to be approximately 26% accretive to diluted earnings per share in 2017
* At effective time of merger shareholders of cfbi to have right to get approximately $185.74 per share
* Equity expects merger to be 25% accretive to eps in 2018
* Each outstanding share of cfbi stock to represent right to get fixed exchange ratio of 7.261 shares of equity class a stock, $27.30 in cash
* Equity will issue a total of 2.7 million shares worth approximately $58.7 million
* To pay an aggregate of $10.1 million in cash to cfbi shareholders
* Expects merger to be about 9.0% dilutive to tangible book value per share at deal closing
* Aggregate transaction value of $68.8 million
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.