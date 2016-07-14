版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Southcross Holdings appoints Bruce Williamson as chairman of board

July 14 Southcross Energy Partners LP

* Southcross Holdings LP announces Bruce A. Williamson appointed as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

