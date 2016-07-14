版本:
BRIEF-Bassett sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

July 14 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc

* Bassett announces board appointment & increases quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.10per share

* Qtrly dividend represents 11% increase over previous quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

