BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q2 EPS $0.12

July 14 United Security Bancshares

* United Security Bancshares earns 2nd quarter 2016 profits of $2.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Says net interest income increased to $6.7 million compared to $6.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

