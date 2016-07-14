版本:
中国
2016年 7月 15日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Advancepierre Foods announces pricing of IPO

July 14 Advancepierre Foods

* Advancepierre Foods announces pricing of initial public offering

* In IPO, co selling 11.1 million shares and selling stockholders selling 7.51 million shares of common stock at $21.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

