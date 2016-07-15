版本:
BRIEF-City Office REIT announces OP unit redemption

July 15 City Office REIT Inc :

* City Office REIT announces OP unit redemption and addition of Jeffrey Kohn to board of directors

* Says Jeffrey D. Kohn appointed to the board

* Upon receiving redemption request from certain limited partners, issued 3.1 million shares , par value $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

