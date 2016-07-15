版本:
BRIEF-Access National Q2 earnings per share $0.46

July 15 Access National Corp

* Access national reports record earnings, declares dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin decreased from 3.67% to 3.51% when comparing Q2 2015 to Q2 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $10.8 million versus $9.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

