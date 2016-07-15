版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Metals names Mike Mcallister VP of corporate development

July 15 Sierra Metals Inc :

* Sierra metals appoints Mike Mcallister vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐