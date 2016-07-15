版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for June

July 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for June 2016

* Says June net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 5.0 percent

* Says delinquency rate 4.6 percent as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐