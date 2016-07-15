BRIEF-Alliance Data provides card services performance update for June

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for June 2016
* Says June net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 5.0 percent
* Says delinquency rate 4.6 percent as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"