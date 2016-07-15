BRIEF-KCG releases june 2016 trade volumes

July 15 KCG Holdings Inc

* KCG releases June 2016 trade volumes

* For June 2016, in market making, KCG averaged $27.1 billion dollar volume traded, 4.0 billion shares traded, and 3.6 million trades per day in U.S. equities.

* In global execution services, KCG institutional equities averaged 221.4 million U.S. equity shares traded per day for June

* In global execution services, June consolidated U.S. equity volume averaged $279.6 billion in dollar volume and 7.6 billion shares traded/day