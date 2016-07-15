版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Supreme closes second tranche of private placement for aggregate proceeds of $4.34 mln

July 15 Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Supreme closes second tranche of private placement for aggregate proceeds of $4.34m and secures additional long term supply agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐