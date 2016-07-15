版本:
BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions says appointed Mitchell Haws as VP of investor relations

July 15 Skyworks Solutions Inc -

* Skyworks appoints Mitchell Haws vice president of investor relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

