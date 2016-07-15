版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ardelyx to raise $110 million in a private placement

July 15 Ardelyx Inc :

* Ardelyx to raise $110 million in a private placement

* Says has agreed to sell about 12.6 million shares of common stock for about $110 million in private placement

* Says price to be paid for common stock, $8.73 per share

* Proceeds from placement to be used for phase 3 development of Tenapanor for two indications, development of RDX227675 for treatment of Hyperkalemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐