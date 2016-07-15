BRIEF-Wells Fargo reports Q2 EPS of $1.01

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income
* Q2 earnings per share $1.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion
* Qtrly total average loans of $950.8 billion, up $80.3 billion, or 9 percent, from Q2 2015
* Says net interest income in Q2 2016 increased $66 million from Q1 2016 to $11.7 billion
* Qtrly net charge-offs of $924 million, up $274 million from Q2 2015 on higher losses in oil and gas portfolio
* Q2-end return on equity of 11.70 percent versus 11.75 percent at Q1-end
* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4 billion, down $184 million from Q1 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.86 percent, down 4 basis points from Q1 2016
* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.39 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.30 percent
* Q2-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent versus 10.6 percent at Q1-end
* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $63 billion in Q2, up $19 billion linked quarter
* Q2 efficiency ratio of 58.1 percent, compared with 58.7 percent in Q1
* Total loans were $957.2 billion at June 30, 2016, up $9.9 billion, or 1 percent, from March 31, 2016
* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $433 million from Q1 2016 to $13.1 billion
* Increased quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share under company's 2015 comprehensive CCAR submission
* "Q2 purchases were made at interest rate levels above those available late in quarter, after 'Brexit' vote"
* "Continue to have capacity for additional deployment of liquidity, but will remain disciplined in our investment approach" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"